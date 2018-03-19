Baby Bump Watch: Is #RHOA Kenya Moore Pregnant For Real…???

There’s a rumor circulating that Kenya Moore is with child.

I leaked quite a few spoilers about the season 10 reunion show a few days ago (click HERE if you missed that), but reportedly Kenya dropped the major bombshell during the taping.

Over the past few weeks, Kenya has dropped several hints online that she may be with child:

RadarOnline is also reporting that Kenya dropped the news during last week’s season 10 reunion taping.

“Andy asked her about her being spotted at the fertility clinic and said: ‘Are you pregnant?’ and Kenya said yes.”

Kenya’s BFF Cynthia Bailey was reportedly ecstatic over the news, but it seems the remaining cast members were a bit skeptical being that Kenya has been running with this pregnancy thing for quite some time now.

“Kenya didn’t look pregnant; all of the ladies have had kids and they totally didn’t believe her.”

Being that Kenya is still on the chopping block for her ‘secret wedding,’ it’s being speculated that her pregnancy news is merely a ploy to keep producers interested.

“No one really believes Kenya is pregnant and the producers think that she said she was pregnant in order to get signed up for the next season. This was a last-ditch effort to get a contract,” the source told Radar.

As you know, Kenya has been under fire for refusing to film with her husband, Marc Daly, throughout the season and was even penalized by being banished from several episodes.

Meanwhile, Marc Daly was reportedly at the reunion taping chilling in her dressing room and some feel Kenya “played the last card she had,” with her pregnancy statement.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s baby news?

Believe it? Or Nah?