It’s official. Tamar Braxton has shed her lacefront wigs for a fresh baldy.

The superstar songstress hit the net recently to proclaim that she was no longer going to be a prisoner of her hairstyles, stating:

Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!!

Photos + video of Tamar’s new ‘doo below…

Tamar shared a filter infused teaser shot of her new bald head above with the following proclamation:

Tamar also hit the ‘gram STRAIGHT from the barbers chair as she was getting her buzz cut.

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Still beautiful… ❤️