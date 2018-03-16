RHOA Kandi Burruss Feels Porsha Is ‘Playing The Victim’ This Season – ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made an appearance on the Watch What Happens LIVE! after show earlier this week (March 14), where she addressed a bit of the ongoing drama from this season of the popular reality show.

Burruss discussed her thoughts about cast mate Porsha Williams and says she still feels like Porsha hasn’t taken accountability for her role in ‘rapegate’.

Kandi also shared her thoughts on Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Nene Leakes’ ongoing beef (aka ‘Roachgate’) and admits she has her own problems with Kim’s bad attitude.

Videos below…

Kandi Burruss from #RHOA gives her thoughts on Porsha Williams’ regret about what she said about Kandi last season and Kandi says Porsha seems like she is playing the victim.

Kandi Burruss from #RHOA tells Andy Cohen if she thinks Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann will get back on track and mentions her own struggles with Kim.

Kandi Burruss from #RHOA tells a WWHL caller that she didn’t think Shamea Morton was coming after new ‘Wife Eva Marcille when she brought up a rumor and cites social media as a culprit.

During the After Show, Kandi Burruss from #RHOA talks about the roach drama and Gina Neely says what went through her mind when Claudio asked to sleep with her on “To Rome for Love.”