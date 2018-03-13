NEWSFLASH! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is sick and tiiied of being linked to Sheree Whitfield’s con man.

During last week’s episode Nene was faced with even more questions about her past ‘relationship’ with Tyrone Gilliam, and many felt that she was a bit too defensive about her stance.

The ‘OG’ housewife recently hit her are her thoughts about the situation and usual, she threw some entertaining shade to Sheree and her prison bae.

I have to admit that this “Tyrone” storyline is getting a bit redundant. I mean… how many times are we gonna rehash the whole ‘Nene met Tyrone first’ situation?

Nene recently addressed her explosive reaction to Kandi’s inquiry about Tyrone in her Bravo blawg, stating:

I reacted that way because I was sick and tired of being connected to somebody that I have no real history with. This man is a real criminal, and I don’t take that lightly! Just look him up.

She continues…

Look, I'm very open and honest about my past. I have nothing to hide, but even if there was anything there romantically, I could freely speak on it because it was before Shereé and during my breakup with Gregg. This much I can tell you: I never pursued Tyrone, and I never thought he was attractive. I can also tell you that the couple of times I was around him, something wasn't right! However, I do think he's the PERFECT guy for Shereé. A total match!







On a related note, Nene also addressed Sheree’s shady confessional comment about her husband, Gregg Leakes’ age, stating:

Sheree’s little shade toward Gregg was 100 percent fine with me — I absolutely love and adore my old meat! Side bar: umm, Tyrone is 50, and Shereé is 48! Is that young meat? Asking for a friend.

That sidebar just took me out!! I see you Nene.

What are you thoughts about Nene’s latest blawg post?