RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed On Season 10, Episode 15 ‘Let There Be Love & Light’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s 15th episode last night (March 11, 2018).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘let there be love & light’ and the ladies continue their Barcelona girl’s trip.

Following Porsha’s departure, the women attempt to heal and to salvage the final days of their trip to Barcelona, Spain; a photo shoot raises questions about NeNe’s past with Shereé’s boyfriend; the women’s last night is complicated by circumstances.

Nene is apparently sick and tired of being asked about Sheree’s prison bae. The OG ‘housewife’ gets super defensive (Eva’s words) when asked about her history with Tyrone Gilliam and while she admits they met a while back, Leakes says she’s over discussing him.

When Kandi inquires about HOW Nene knows Tyrone, Nene quickly states don’t ask her anything unless it’s about Gregg… who she’s been married to for 20 years.

[Sidebar: I think she means 20 years minus the 2 seconds they were ‘fake’ divorced… but I digress.]

Sheree Sheds her Sweatsuits…

Sheree Whitfield is a beautiful woman, but she’s certainly no model as evidenced in her awkward attempt at a photo shoot.

The ladies all join together to help Sheree add some spice to her jailhouse love affair by convincing her to shed her signature sweatsuits for an impromptu photo session.

It’s no secret that Sheree has been lacking in the fashion department for the past few seasons, but have no fear… Mugshot Marlo Hampton is here!!

Marlo quickly dives in to provide Sheree with all the name brand luxury items required to stunt on the gram and the ladies are so impressed that they all join in on the fun.

Marlo Hampton finally got a confessional…

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Marlo has finally been honored with a confessional after almost 6 years as a d-list background character.

If you blink you’ll miss it but it appears right when Marlo and Sheree hit the closet for Sheree’s new look.







For the record, I think that Marlo has been the saving grace this season as she’s brought with her quite a few comedic scenes.

While the verdict is out on if the former felon will ever secure a peach, she seems to have at least one person in support of it.

I’s starting to think that Marlo may have negotiated a few ‘perks’ out of giving Porsha a free pass.

Think about it. The confessional after all these years… the appearance on ‘WWHL’ with Nene after all these years. I think Porsha may have laid hands on Marlo but Ms. Hampton chose free press over litigation.

But again… I digress.

Cynthia Considers the ‘Lady Pond’…

After all those lesbian rumors that sparked rape gate, it would seem that Bravo producers would steer clear from the sexual innuendos… but nope. Not today.

Last week Cynthia and Kandi shared a kiss on the bus in Barcelona and this week, the two share another awkward lezzbun moment on the bus.

Marlo sparks the conversation by claiming to have seen Kandi sneak out of Cynthia’s room and Ms. Bailey admits that she’s a bit intrigued by the notion of being in a relationship with a ‘boss’.

Cynthia says that if she was with Kandi should would just sit back and be a REAL ‘housewife’… she’d cook, clean, and make things comfortable for Ms. Kandi…. kinda like what Todd does now.

Cynthia even gives pushes the envelope by trying to tempt Kandi with a few suggestive looks a lip licking.

Unfortunately, Cynthia’s sex appeal is a bit lacking and Kandi passes up the opportunity… for now.

‘Love & Light’ ceremony…

Cynthia decides that with all the political unrest in Barcelona, they should take a road trip outside of the city where it’s a bit more peaceful.

Bailey had a vaginal rejuvenation after she parted from Peter, but now she feels it’s time for a ‘spiritual’ rejuvenation with a ‘love & light’ ceremony.

On the way to the ceremony, Cynthia asks for the ladies to reflecting and offer something positive to which Kandi responds with her new ‘FAKE PEOPLE’ song.

“I can’t f*ck with fake people…” Kandi sings, but it’s not the positive energy that Cynthia is seeking.

As they arrive to the ‘cleansing’ location, Cynthia gives each lady the task of speaking positively about another member of the group. U

Underneath each of their candles is a name, Kandi gets Sheree and offers Whitfield some encouraging words. Marlo gets Kandi’s name and admits that Kandi is a boss and she admires here. While they have had their share of problems, Marlo admits that she and Kandi can be friends.

Eva gets Shamea, who she dubs as ‘messy Mia’. Eva begins her thought by telling Shamea she didn’t appreciate her bringing up the lesbian rumors… BUT she’s willing to forgive her and move on so that they can get to know each other.







Sheree gets Marlo’s name. If you recall, Marlo and Sheree had an epic battle during the RHOA South Africa trip where Marlo dragged Sheree for only having ‘one rolex’ and for hanging out with the ‘ballers in Onyx’ strip club. Apparently Sheree forgives Mugshot Marlo and thinks they can actually forge a friendship.

Shamea gets Eva’s name – Eva forgave Shamea. Shamea forgave Eva.

Nene gets Porsha’s name and ends the episode on a positive note by wishing Porsha well.

Wherever you are Porsha, I hope you find peace in your heart. We are all still your sisters, your friends and we are here to forgive you. None of us are perfect and we all make mistakes. So find peace Porsha because we do love you no matter what.

That was sweet… but it kinda seemed like a ‘good-bye’ Porsha ceremony.

What are your thoughts about this weeks episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?