Radric Davis aka Gucci Mane has always been a talented entertainer but he also had a few demons in his past.

The popular rapper served several stints in jail for crimes stemming from his days as a drug dealer but in a recent Instagram post, Gucci reflects on his rise to stardom and even shares that he knew the moment he gave up trappin’ for rappin’.

Gucci Mane went from trappin’ to rappin’ and has not looked back!







As proof of how far he’s come, the popular rapper has even landed the cover of The New York Times Music Edition…

Pinky ring brrr💎💎💎💎 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Mar 9, 2018 at 8:39am PST

