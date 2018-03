LeToya Luckett celebrated her 37th birthday last night amongst a few friends at Empire Lounge in Atlanta last night (March 11, 2018).

Luckett was joined by her new husband, Tommicus Walker as well as her close gal pals, Keri Wilson and Eudoxie Bridges (Ludacris’ wife).

Check out more photos of the lovely ladies below…

Mr. & Mrs. Walker strike a pose…

Keri Hilson arrives…

Eudoxie is picture perfect…







Issa slay day!







Cute couple!

Happy birthday to LeToya Luckett!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics