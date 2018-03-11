Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been arrested yet again.

Gordon’s eyebrows were totally on fleek in his latest booking photo which was captured after he was arrested during the early morning hours of March 10, 2018 on a domestic battery charge in Florida.

Details below…

Authorities in Seminole County, FL responded to a possible domestic disturbance at the home of Gordon, 29, where he was with his girlfriend, Laura Leal.

For the record, Leal is the same girlfriend Gordon was accused of attacking last year. In this latest incident, Gordon told police that he wanted Leal to leave his residence after she allegedly ripped his shirt and throwing a bottle at him.

According to the arrest report:

Gordon told authorities Leal was “crazy” and the alleged attack was unprovoked, though stated they both had been drinking alcoholic beverages. Leal claimed that she picked Gordon up from a bar and that he allegedly struck her in the face while she was driving. She added that Gordon also allegedly pulled her hair and “stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,” according to the arrest report.

According to the police report, the responding officer observed that Leal had a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood and took photos of her injuries but she refused medical treatment.

Leal also refused to press charges against Gordon, but he was arrested anyway for battery domestic violence based on her statement and noticible facial injuries.

Gordon was given a bond of $500 and is currently in the process of being released, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office website. He is due back in court on April 6.

What are your thoughts about Nick Gordon’s latest arrest?