Timothy Cunningham, an epidemiologist at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, left work on February 12 saying he wasn’t feeling well and hasn’t been seen since.

The 35 year old Harvard graduate vanished without a trace in a case that Atlanta police are calling bizarre but his family and friends are holding out hope for his return and have offered a reward for his return.

Details below…

Cunningham, described as an accomplished man who graduated from Morehouse College and earned a masters degree and doctorate from Harvard University, is an epidemic intelligence officer at the CDC. He has been deployed for several public health emergencies, including superstorm Sandy, ebola and zika.

The disappearance has stunned local investigators and the case has garnered national attention as authorities search for clues as to where Cunningham might be.

Cunningham left work sick on Feb. 12, but prior to his disappearance, he’d previously learned he was being passed up for a promotion.

“He arrives at work and meets with his supervisor and the purpose of that meeting was to explain a promotion he did not receive to branch manager.” “I think that it was pretty consistent that he was definitely upset. He told several coworkers that he was and that he was expecting this promotion,” Atlanta Police Maj. Michael O’Connor said.

The day before, Cunningham also had an undisclosed conversation with his family that was quite concerning.

“We were aware of some concerns at work that he had shared with us and there were some personal issues too,” O’Connor said.

Investigators said they’ve made sure his government credit cards aren’t being used, looked at his browser history on his work computer and checked his access card for the CDC, which shows the last time he checked in. Major O’Connor even addressed conspiracy theories which have circulated in the weeks since his disappearance, stating:

He had no access to classified material. He would not be the type of person that, you know, if you kidnapped him and held him, he could give you access to some horrific virus that could be a real problem for the rest of us.

Family and friends hope the missing man will be found safe.

“This is an appeal to the public. Anyone has seen Tim or may know anything about his whereabout, we’re seeking your help in bringing Tim back safe to us,” Terrell Cunningham said.

The family has increased the reward for his return from $10,000 to $15,000.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.