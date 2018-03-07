Welp… there’s at least one woman in the world who wants to keep Trey Songz at a distance and a judge has obliged!

As previously reported, ‘Mr Steal Yo Girl’ was accused of assaulting a female friend at his house party in the Hollywood Hills during NBL All Star Weekend.

The alleged victim recently sought a restraining order against the star and it has been granted…

Notorious attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing the accuser in Songz case, hit social media yesterday to reveal that she was seeking a restraining order for her client:

In an updated post, Bloom says the order was granted today…

Neither Trey Songz nor his camp have publicly responded to the allegations.