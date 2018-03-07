Well… it’s official. Usher Raymond and his 2nd wife, Grace Miguel, have called it quits after two years of marriage.

The couple wed in September 2015 but have been living apart for several months as Usher faced several legal battles over him allegedly spreading herpes.

Apparently Usher and Grace have committed to letting their relationship ‘burn’ and recently released an official statement about their breakup.

Usher, 36, and Miguel, 48, issued a joint statement to US magazine on Tuesday, March 6, which states:

After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.







I wonder if Usher having ‘the herpes’ had something to do with the demise of the marriage?

What are your thoughts about Usher & Grace’s break-up?

Shocked? or Nah?