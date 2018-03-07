Oprah Winfrey left a very special surprise for a lucky housekeeper recently and she says that she plans to keep the surprises coming.

The media mogul, 64, will not be the world’s most anticipated guest as she revealed in a new interview that she came up with a new way to tip her housekeeper during hotel stays.

The media mogul, 64, tells PEOPLE that she leaves extra cash all around the room for the housekeepers when she stays in a hotel.

In the new cover issue, Winfrey states:

This made me so happy recently: People never leave money for the housekeepers in a hotel. I usually just leave the money on the pillow, but this time I put it all over the room: under the desk, on the counter with the M&Ms, in the shower… underneath the rug. As I was leaving, I was like, “Somebody is going to be happy today, yes!’

Winfrey continues:

Nothing makes me happier than to see other people in their purest moments of joy. Sometimes, honest to goodness, I’m just sitting around thinking, ‘What could I do to make somebody feel really good today?’ To be able to do that for somebody, that’s one of the great joys of my life.

It’s a blessing to be a blessing!

What do you think of Oprah’s generous good deeds?