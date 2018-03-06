OPEN POST: Khia’s #GagOrder Ep #3 – Callers Add TS Madison & ‘Raggedy’ Manager To Docket… (VIDEO)

Khia went live for another installment of her ‘Gag Order’ web show last night (March 5, 2018).

Yup…it’s official. The ‘Queens Court’ as we once knew it is no more. The rapstress seemed to try her best to avoid all mentions of her former co-host, TS Madison.

Unfortunately, several callers chose to add TS Madison to the docket and I was totally here for it.

Khia was live for about 2 or 3 hours, so I took what I felt was the most pertinent parts of the show.

In the video below, two callers discuss the Queens Court break up and one even tries to gather Khia for renaming TS Madison ‘Manndie Manwhore’.

When the caller tried to state it was ‘transphobic’ for Khia to roast Maddison, she got him together real quick.

Seriously, why is it ok to ‘roast and gag’ any and everybody but as soon as she states something about anyone in the gay community, there’s an issue?







She also says that calling Maddie ‘Mannie ManWhore’ is just another gag and he can get dragged just like anyone else.

Khia is clearly an equal opportunity roaster and if a straight person can get it, what excludes a member of the LGBTQ community?

A second caller, who just so happened to be a trans woman, notes how ridiculous it is for people to claim that TS Madison is being ‘misgendered’ when he’s referred to as a man since he often publicly praises his male parts and states that he’s both male and female.

The caller also addressed the fact that Maddie and his ‘raggedy manager’ Gio tried to pull a fast one on Khia with the trademark situation, a fact I’ve been trying to tell y’all since the beginning of this whole fiasco.

On a related note, Khia also reveals that she wouldn’t have known about the shady trademark situation if it wasn’t for her walking away from the popular online show.

Interesting.

What are your thoughts about the ongoing Queens Court drama?