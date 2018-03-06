Baby Mama Drama! #LHHATL’s Stevie J. Facing Jail Time Over Child Support + Did Joseline Hernandez Cause Latest Issue?

NEWSFLASH! Stevie J. of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta still owes millions in child support.

With five baby mamas, there’s bound to be a bit of drama. Just last year, Stevie J. cut a plea deal to avoid serving jail time for being in arrears to the mother of his oldest child to the tune of $1,304,835.86. The deal was that he would get 3 years to pay back the massive debt (click HERE if you missed that.)

Now that the reality star has added more children on his tab, the amount has massively increased and authorities want him to turn himself in to face even more charges which may even include jail time!

Details below…

According to TMZ, the U.S. Attorney Southern District of NY is moving forward on Stevie J’s ongoing child support case and wants him to turn himself into authorities by April 10th for failure to pay.

These cases are usually handled in state court, but due to the excessive amount owed, the length of time Stevie has been in arrears, and the fact that his baby mothers are in different states makes it a federal case.

Stevie also got admonished for ID’ing his probation officer’s name on social media.

The previous deal prevented Steebie from 6 months jail time but now that he’s added Bonnie Bella to his child support tab, the $1.3 million dollar arrearage has been steadily increasing and prosecutors are gunning for 2 years now.

Stevie J. hit the tweets last night with the following response to news of his latest legal issues.

Joseline aka baby mama #5 may be the ‘weapon’ that’s been formed against Stevie in his latest child support proceeding.

If you recall, Joseline ‘quit’ Love & Hip Hop during the season 6 reunion and hasn’t really worked since so she clearly needs that check on time! She’s even been following her baby daddy around on social media to get her point across.

Stevie even seemed to throw a bit of shade at his most recent baby mama with the following IG post…







Jordan has six children that we know of: son Dorian Jordan (born 1995, Mom: Rhonda Henderson), daughter Sade Jordan (born 1995, Mom: Felicia Stover), son Steven Jordan Jr (born 1997) & daughter Savannah Jordan (born 1998) (both with Carol Antoinette Bennett), Eva Giselle Jordan (December 2009, Mom: Mimi Faust) and Bonnie Bella Jordan (December 28, 2016 Mom: Joseline Hernandez).

What are your thoughts about Stevie J’s ongoing child support issues?

Do you think Joseline is behind this latest threat of jail time?