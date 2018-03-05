RHOA Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Address ‘Fake Marriage’ Rumor in 1st Joint Interview… (VIDEO)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband, Marc Daly recently hit the red carpet during Elton John’s 25th annual AIDS Foundation Fundraiser.

The cute couple shared their 1st ever joint interview with E! News where they addressed all the “fake marriage” rumors.

Marc addresses the question head on, stating:

It’s real, I’m real. She knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.

Kenya expounds on her husband’s answer, stating:

“It was love at first sight. I knew the first date. I remember calling Cynthia from the show and telling her ‘I just met my husband’. It was that kind of chemistry.

Watch the couple’s first ever joint interview below…

On a related note, Kenya also addressed those pesky ‘termination’ rumors that have been circulating, stating, “I can’t be fired. That’s not true.”

What are your thoughts about Kenya and Marc’s first joint interview?

Have they finally put those ‘fake marriage’ rumors to rest?