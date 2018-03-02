FX network’s ‘Atlanta’ returned for it’s highly anticipated 2nd season last night (March 1, 2018)

Episode 1 of season 2 introduces several new characters including Katt Williams, who makes an appearance as Earn’s Uncle Willy aka ‘Alligator Man.’

Uncle Willy has apparently “kidnapped” his partner Yvonne (by locking her in the bedroom) after his $50 bill disappeared and hilarity ensues as Earn attempts to diffuse the situation before the police get involved.

It’s also ‘Robbin’ Season’ in Atlanta as the 2nd season starts out with a bang… literally!

In case you missed it, check out the full episode below…

“Alligator Man” juggles several narratives in this jump off episode.

Robbin’ Season…

Season 2 of ‘Atlanta’ has been given a theme… it’s officially ‘Robbin’ Season’.

Fans of the popular show will recall that Season one ended with Earn (Donald Glover) homeless and living in his storage unit, unfortunately Earn’s living situation goes from bad to worse as he’s ‘evicted’ from his storage bin.

There are also two new characters introduced, Uncle Willy (aka Alligator Man) and ‘Florida Man’. one tangible… the other, not so much.

Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Earn chill at the gas station as Darius fills up his tank. While Earn savors some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (“I am tasting hot.”), sirens wail as police investigate an incident across the street where one man is in handcuffs and another under a white sheet, presumably dead.

Four Atlanta cops cover the area, and Darius gives us the official introduction of Atlanta season 2:

“Robbin’ season,” he says. “Christmas approaches, and everybody gotta eat.” “Or be eaten,” Earn adds.







Florida Man…

Darius is always dropping knowledge and this week, he tells Earn the story of ‘Florida Man,’ a man solely responsible for the large number of abnormal incidents that occur in Florida.

Think of him as an alt-right Johnny Appleseed. No one knows his true identity, date of birth, what he looks like — that’s why headlines always say ‘Florida Man.’

Darius uses the following examples to prove his point…

‘Florida Man Shoots Unarmed Black Teenager’

‘Florida Man Breaks Into Delivery Room and Fights Ex as She’s Giving Birth’

‘Florida Man Steals a Car, Drives to Checkers’

‘Florida Man Found Eating Another Man’s Face’

Darious also notes that Florida Man’s primary goal is to “prevent black people from coming to and/or registering to vote in Florida, Earn!”

Stay woke.

Alligator Man…

Al/Paper Boy (Brian Tyree Henry) is on house arrest and gives Earn the task of checking on his Uncle Willy (presumably Al’s dad?) who is portrayed masterfully by comedian Katt Williams.

Katt Williams totally steals the show as Uncle Willy, who has locked his gal pal, Yvonne, in the bedroom for ALLEGEDLY stealing his $50 bill.

Uncle Willy is a living legend in the neighborhood as he’s been dubbed the ‘Alligator Man’ because of his pet alligator.







Earn offers Yvonne a hundred dollar bill (courtesy of Paper Boy) to quell the rising tensions and as an incentive for her to give Uncle Willy his Fiddy back. He also hopes it will avoid getting the law involved as he’s currently on probation and clearly doesn’t want any issues.

The authorities show up anyway and Uncle Willy refuses to comply. Earn sticks around to diffuse the situation, as Uncle Willy is clearly unstable. Hell… the man even claims to have a pet gator in his home, he’s gotta be a bit off, right?

Coincidentally, Uncle Willy eventually avoids police contact by releasing his pet alligator as a distraction.

What did you think of the premiere episode of ATLANTA season 2?