Donald Glover & Cast of #AtlantaFx ‘Robbin’ Season’ Host Premiere At Starlight Drive-In… (PHOTOS + TRAILER)

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry strike a pose as they prepared for the advance screening of FX’s Atlanta on Monday (Feb 26).

The event was held at one of Atlanta’s historic hot spots, The Starlight Six Drive-In on Moreland Ave.

“Robbin’ Season,” the highly anticipated 2nd season of the popular show, returns March 1 and the cast hit the drive-in alongside several invited guests to premiere the first episode.

Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer on FX’s Atlanta, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

Atlanta: FX’s “Atlanta, Robbin’ Season” returns on March 1, 2018.

Are you looking forward to the 2nd season of ‘ATLANTA’?