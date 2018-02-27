Meet Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. Gaulden is best known by is stage name, NBA Youngboy.

The 18 year old rapper was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida this past Saturday on an outstanding kidnapping and assault warrant and is being held without bail for assaulting his girlfriend, Jaina.

Jaina hit the net after the arrest to clear her man’s name, stating they weren’t fighting but were only “playing”.

Details below…

A source tells TMZ that Tallahassee cops stopped YoungBoy’s tour bus and ran a criminal background check on everyone on the bus. YoungBoy was found to have had a warrant and he was cuffed and arrested.

The rapper was extradited back to Ware County, Ga., where a judge ordered him held until his trial. He faces felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in connection with an assault on his girlfriend, Jaina.

YoungBoy was caught on hotel surveillance video dragging her by her hair weave and slamming her forcefully on the floor in a hallway and a hotel employee called the police after hearing the young girl’s screams.

NBA YoungBoy and Jania fled the room by the time police arrived. But cops found evidence (blood) in the room to counter Jania’s claims that they were just horsing around.







Meanwhile, Jania has hit the net still claiming they were only “playing.”

jania’s response to the video of Nba Youngboy hitting her in the video🙄 sis can’t be more dumb. pic.twitter.com/wtpZeFXLcE — Souled out💆 (@bloomingdark) February 25, 2018

She made a video, saying "he was playing, and that's how they play" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gh9aALDoVd — ♥EricaFierce♥ (@EricaSoFierce) February 25, 2018

Fun Fact: The acronym “NBA” in Youngboy’s name stands for “Never Broke Again” and the NBA has reportedly sent a cease and desist to the rapper’s camp ordering him to drop the “NBA” from his stage name.