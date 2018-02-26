Ensa Cosby, daughter of Bill & Camille Cosby has died at the age of 44.

The 4th daughter of the aging comedian died this past Friday night in Massachusetts.

Details below…

Ensa the 4th daughter of Bill Cosby and his wife of over 55 years, Camille Cosby, has reportedly died of Renal disease.

Renal disease is a condition that impairs kidney function.

TMZ reports that Ensa had significant medical issues in the past, citing she had kidney issues and was possibly in line for a transplant.







Ensa reportedly supported her father throughout his public legal troubles, and even released a statement last year:

My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.

Sadly this is the 2nd child the Cosby’s have lost. Their son, Ennis Cosby, was shot and killed in 1997 at age 27 by an 18-year-old in a failed robbery attempt.