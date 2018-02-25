The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 14th episode of it’s 10th season last night (Feb 25).

Bravo synopsis:

In the aftermath of Kim’s text heard ’round the world,’ the women demand that Shereé put her friend in check. Porsha wreaks havoc on the streets of Barcelona, and Cynthia gets over her man problems by taking a dip in the lady pond. It’s all fun and games until things go off the rails during a heated debate. As tensions rise the trip comes to a surprising end for one of the ladies.

Everybody agrees that KKKim was way out of line with her ‘roach’ texts but for some reason, her two ‘friends’ Sheree & Porsha don’t want to get involved.

During brunch, the ladies all ask Sheree if she’s going to tell Kim she was wrong and she says she is… but in her confessional, the prison pen pal back tracks and says she’s not going to tell KKKim how to raise her kids.

Later, Marlo calls out Porsha about roachgate and holds her to the fire about speaking the her new friend Kim about how wrong it was.

Porsha tries to backpedal, stating that Nene and Kim’s issues should ‘stay with Nene and Kim’, but Marlo continues to press her about it and she was not letting up.

Meanwhile, Nene admits she had roaches in her home on the day of her White Party last Summer: 1) Kim 2) Kroy 3) Brielle (aka KKK: Kim Kroy and her Kid).

Sweatsuits By Sheree…

I think Sheree Whitfield is apparenlty prepping for a new line of leisure wear since she has a sweatsuit for every day of the week.

Light gray, dark gray, army green… take your pick. Sheree has been looking quite comfortable this season.

My guess is since she hit a lick selling ‘Who Gon’ Check Me Boo’ Haynes t-shirts last Summer, Sheree has decided to enter into the field of high fashion sweat wear.

Oh… and on a relate note. Bravo producers made sure we know that Chateau Sheree has roaches.

Moving on.

Eva’s rules…

Eva Marcille is getting acclimated to the group and has been getting grilled with a few ‘get to know you’ type questions.

Shamea dived in first to inquire about Eva’s rumored lesbian activities and Eva calls her out this week about being messy and bringing blawg rumors to Barcelona.

Eva has rules and she feels that sensitive topics should not be brought up unless she’s the first to spark the conversation. (WhereDeyDoThatAT?)

Fortunately Kandi and Marlo both school the newbie and advise her to either fess up to scandal or dodge the question all together because the truth has a way of coming out on reality shows.

If something is true you should just admit it because one day you’re going to have to backpedal (Porsha should know about this).

Marlo vs. Everybody…

I have to admit that Marlo Hampton has really been adding quite a bit of entertainment to this lackluster season.

Not only has some come with all the quick one liners, but she’s throwing plenty of hilarious shade.

Last week, Kandi proclaimed that Marlo was being rude to everyone, but this week it seems they’re in cahoots as Marlo throws a few shots at Porsha about “backtracking” with her rape claims.

Eat healthier… stop being a fake vegan… your breath stinks… everything on you is fake. Those are just a few of the insults Marlo hurled at Porsha before calling her out about being a fake friend for running behind KKKim.

Hampton also manages to call out Cynthia’s Ikea furniture and Porsha small welcome mat during the melee.

[Sidebar: I blame it on the alcohol. Marlo and Porsha had both ordered brown liquor prior to argument. but I digress.]

Meanwhile, Nene has had enough and explodes, stating, “I can’t understand how y’all can come for anyone who has a million dollar house!”

The drama gets too much for Porsha, who gets a bit too emotional about Marlo dissing her doormat. Apparently it’s sentimental because her mom bought it.

Marlo swoops in with yet another classic zinger, stating… ‘you weren’t crying about the lie you told’.

Shade on shade on shade!! I love it! Porsha then gets upset and tells Marlo that her “fun shade” is meant to hurt people.

“Your “fun shade” hurt Kandi b*sh!!”

Marlo’s final jab was the straw that broke Porsha as she begins to wave her fan in Marlo’s face to quiet her. Needless to say, Marlo grabs Porsha’s arm and snatches the fan and Porsha jumps up as if she’s going to fight.

[Sidebar: Now, it’s no secret that Porsha can throw some blows, but I’d put my money on Mugshot Marlo in a fight between the two. But I digress.]

Kandi points out how ironic it is that Porsha was in the same position with Kenya when she waved the scepter in her face during the reunion a few years ago and the ladies divide into two separate groups to head home.

Porsha departs early…

Nene shares a few words of wisdom to Porsha about her temper and admits she’s been in the same spot a many a time.

Bravo offers us a glimpse of the many times Nene has been in the hot seat and managed to keep her cool.

Porsha then reveals that the constant jabbing at her about rapegate drama is taking it’s toll and every time she

Nene says that everyone is waiting for an apology from her, but Porsha says she felt better about going to each person individually.

Porsha then says she has chosen to take a break from the group and is leaving early.

‘Something is wrong with Porsha, I can see it all in her eyes…”

