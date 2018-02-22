The Snap Back!! Toya Wright Shows Off Post-Baby Body… (PHOTOS)

Toya Wright just gave birth less than two weeks ago and she’s already showing off that post-baby body snap-back!

Check out the photos below…

“Not bad 12-days post C-Section,” Toya captioned the photo above as she displays her curves in a form fitting dress.

As previously reported, Toya and her boo Robert Rushing welcomed daughter Reign Ryan Rushing into the world on February 8th.

The new mom has also shared several new photos of her bundle of joy…

Congrats again to Toya on her new arrival!

What do you think about Toya’s snap-back?