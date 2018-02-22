Mo’Nique has been quiet for a while, but she’s still on a mission to get her point across about the unfair treatment of Black women entertainers and her call to boycott Netflix.

[READ: Issa Lie! Mo’Nique Disputes Reports Netflix Offered $3 Million Dollars… (VIDEO)]

The Academy Award winning actress went live on Periscope as she payed a visit to The Breakfast Club earlier this morning (Feb. 22). Mo’Nique finally got her chance to spar face to face against Charlamagne the God for giving her ‘Donkey of The Day.’

While Charlamagne didn’t back down, Mo’Nique firmly stood her ground and even chose to call him by his government name for the entire interview.

In case you missed it, check out the full video below…

To protect herself from potential editing, Mo’Nique went live and the interview streamed via Periscope earlier this morning.

In the video above, Mo’Nique confronts Charlamagne about being labeled “donkey of the day’ after her call to boycott netflix and he totally refused to retract his statement.

She then goes on to share her take on the issues of women’s equality and then calls the DJ by his legal name, Lenard McKelvey.

…And then you give me a title of Donkey of the Day? … Is your mother still alive? … And you’re from what city in South Carolina? … Moncks Corner, South Carolina. And if I was to call your mother or your grandmother would they tell me stories of inequality that they had to deal with? … So would your mother be a donkey? Would your grandmother be a donkey?”

Mo’Nique also reads the comments as their coming in and nods in agreement when one of her commenters, refers to Charlamagne Leonard as a “puppet”.

She continues:

What that says is that you don’t know the history of the business that you’re in, and you sit behind this microphone and you try to be the guru of Black culture. I’m gonna need you to know the history of us before you begin to label us. And once you know the history, you know I’m not saying anything unique, brother.

For the record, Angela Ye seemed to emphasize with Mo’Nique but also spills a bit of tea about comments she’s heard from people about Mo’Nique being hard to deal with.

Meanwhile, Mo’Nique’s husband/manager Sidney Hicks was on the line to back up her statements and the pair continued their ongoing discussion about how he requested fans boycott the popular streaming service for offering her $500,000 for a special while offering Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer multi-million-dollar deals.

What are your thoughts about Mo’Nique’s latest interview?