Mugshot Mania: GA Woman Burns House Down After Losing It In Divorce + Calls 911 To Report It… (AUDIO)

Meet Adrienne Satterly, 41. Satterly posed for the mugshot above after she got drunk and burned down the home she once shared with her ex-husband.

Satterly had reportedly lost the home in the divorce and clearly wasn’t about to let her ex enjoy it with a new women by his side.

Unfortunately Adrienne’s vengeance affected dayum near everyone in the the subdivision as the fire spread to at least 19 homes!

Details below…

According to WSB-TV, Adrienne Satterly of Paulding County is currently facing 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty after burning down her home, which she lost in her divorce.

Satterly, 41, reportedly lost the home to her ex, and she decided to torch it, using items available to her around 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

“She stacked a pile of mattresses in the kitchen area of her home on Rosemont Court,” said Georgia Deputy Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. “We believe she lit them on fire. She put not only herself but her neighbors and first responders in jeopardy.”

Satterly left the house with her two cats, walked to Walmart and calmly called 911.

Firefighters say the fire not only destroyed her ex-husband’s home, it destroyed four homes and damaged 16 others that suffered varying degrees of heat and smoke damage.

Neighbors said they got no warning and woke up in a panic to the flames and smoke. Many lost not only material things but pets as well.

“I lost my two dogs, which is the hardest thing because material things can be replaced. But my dogs are my … that breaks my heart,” said one neighbor.

Satterly is now in the Paulding County Jail, where she is being held without bond. She now faces 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty in addition to one count of public drunkenness.

What do you think about this tale of “revenge” gone awry?