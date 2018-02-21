Uh Oh! Trey Songz could be facing legal action after an altercation during All-Star weekend.

The 33-year-old crooner has been accused of striking a woman in the face.

According to several online sources, Songz accuser claims he struck her in the face at a Los Angeles party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday night.

The unidentified woman told authorities that Trigga got so upset that she was talking to another man, that he hit her in the face while the pair argued over the situation.

[Sidebar: Apparently there weren’t enough women to go around during all-star weekend… *sigh* But I digress.]

TMZ reports that the woman, who’s identity has not been revealed, left the party on her own to go to a hospital, and talked to police soon afterward.

The case will be reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney to determine if Songz will be charged.

