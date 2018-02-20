Cardi B and Offset were the picture perfect couple as they stepped into Boulevard3 in LA this past weekend.

[FLASHBACK: Cardi B’s Camp Confirm Pregnancy Rumors… (PHOTOS)]

Offset joined his fellow group mates as Migos played host to an album release party during All-star weekend sponsored by AG Entertainment.

Photos below…

Offset and Quavo share a moment in VIP.

Quavo is all smiles.

Cardi B (and her baby bump) rocked blonde hair for All-Star… do we like?

MIGOS scenery…

Alex Gidewon poses with Migos…

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics