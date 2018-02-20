Althea Heart Arrested For Domestic Assault For Slapping Benzino…

Benzino and his baby mama, Althea Eaton, are in the news today after getting into a domestic dispute in California.

The former ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ stars were spotted arguing Sunday evening and apparently Thi-Thi slapped the crap outta Zino in plain view of a police officer.

[Sidebar: Mannn… I could have sworn Benzino and Thi-Thi were getting along better these days… *sigh*]

Details below…

According to TMZ, the LAPD was called out to Althea’s home in the San Fernando Valley to check out a domestic dispute.

We’re told Althea wanted Benzino to get out, and he wasn’t cooperating. Responding officers tried to calm things down, but ‘LHHA’s’ first couple of trouble didn’t disappoint — we’re told Althea whacked Benzino in the head right in front of the cops. She was arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery.

Althea’s bail was set at $20k and she was bonded out early Monday morning.

As for Benzino, I’m sure he’s somewhere right now trying to make things right.

