Despite all of the controversy surrounding ‘The Queens Court,’ the hilarious duo still managed to peacefully coexist on stage this past weekend.

Queen Khia and TS Madison honored a booking to appear LIVE at Club Karma in Washington, DC last night (February 17, 2018) and the former business partners hit the stage together to perform ‘Next Caller,’ the catchy song from their web show.

Khia and TS Madison fulfilled their contractual obligation to perform “Next Caller” live at Club Karma in Washington, DC Saturday night.

But wait… before you get your hopes up for a ‘Queens Court’ reunion, Khia has said that she’s not returning anytime soon (click HERE if you missed that)

The rapstress has apparently created her own show called “Gag Order” which will go live Monday (Feb 19) at 8pm.

What are your thoughts about the ongoing Queen’s Court drama?