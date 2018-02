Alex Gidewon of AG Entertainment strikes a pose with Chris Brown and Trey Songz this past weekend at Boulevard3 in LA.

AllStar 2018 was a money maker for the popular club promoter, as he held several well attended events. Boulevard3, which was hosted by Fabolous, was just one of the many hotspots that weekend.

Photos below…

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

Trey Songz and Fabolous

Chris Brown, Trey Songz

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics