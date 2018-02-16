Uh Oh! Keshia Knight Pulliam Owes Over $100,000 In Unpaid Tax Debt…

Newsflash! Keshia Knight Pulliam is “tardy” for her taxes.

The 38-year-old actress, who was recently voted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, reportedly owes the Georgia Department of Revenue over $100k in unpaid tax debt.

Details below…

According to Rodney Ho of The AJC, Keshia has a tax lien in Georgia for unpaid state taxes which as been accumulating for several years:

In a filing in the Fayette Ga. Superior Court from December 30, 2017, the former “Cosby Show” kid owes $51,469 in unpaid state taxes from 2011 and 2013. But she has since accrued $27,806.13 in interest, $12,667.44 in penalties, $10,293.80 in collection fees and $50 in extra costs. So her total now exceeds $100,000. The filings do not indicate she has paid what she has owed since the December 30 filing.

Pulliam recently did a stint of CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother” but left the show this past Monday because she claimed the stress and pressures of the show affected her ability to create breast milk for her one-year-old daughter Ella Grace.

According to TMZ, CBS lured the celebrities with a $200,000 guaranteed payday with more money the longer they stay on the show. The winner could take home $500,000.

