An anxious Keyshia Cole fan got more than he bargained for this past weekend when he attempted to grab a photo op with the songstress in the middle of her concert.

Cole’s security team promptly tackled the courageous man just as he was about to pose for his money shot.

Video below…

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:55pm PST

As you can see in the video above, Keyshia’s superfan was willing to risk it all for a photo with the star, but he almost LOST IT ALL when he got promptly booted from the stage!

A post shared by Cheekywiki.com 💁🏾 (@theofficialcheekywiki_) on Feb 11, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

OUCH!!! That had to hurt!!