It’s official! Radio personality Frank Ski is returning to the morning show airways.

About 2 weeks ago Ryan Cameron announced that he would be leaving his cushy morning show position at Atlanta’s V-103 radio station to persue his “yacht dreams” in corporate america (click HERE if you missed that).

And just as I predicted, Cameron’s predecessor will now be his replacement beginning Monday, February 12th.

Details below…

Frank Ski hit the net a few hours ago to reveal that “Frank & Wanda in the Morning” is officially returning to V-103, stating:

IT’S OFFICIAL! My Brother @kevinlileskwl Once Told Me, “Sometimes In Life You Gotta Press The Reset Button!” Atlanta, We’re Back! Starting Monday 6am! Frank & Wanda In The Morning.

Information, Inspiration & Entertainment…

Frank Ski also shared a press release which notes that Miss Sophia will also be back on air alongside Frank Ski and Wanda Smith which is interesting considering Miss Sophia was spilling tea on her former co-hosts after she got the boot back in 2012 (click HERE if you missed that). But I digress.

Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced the return of Frank Ski as morning host on V-103 (WVEE-FM), The People’s Station in Atlanta. Frank will re-join his former morning co-host Wanda Smith on the newly titled “Frank & Wanda in the Morning,” beginning February 12, 2018. Joe Taylor, known as “Miss Sophia,” will also return to the show with her signature “Girl Talk” segment and entertainment updates. The morning show will air weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. “Frank & Wanda have been an integral part of our local Atlanta community for well over a generation. We are excited to be able to bring the team back together to re-connect with our listeners and build on our ongoing commitment to entertain, inform and inspire,” said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Atlanta. “In addition, the show will be an integral part of V-103’s digital content initiatives.” “We’re ecstatic to reunite as co-hosts and be back on the air at V-103,” said Wanda. “I’m looking forward to welcoming Frank back as co-host.” “Atlanta is our home and we wake up every day with a new drive to serve our community and add new energy and flavor to our listeners’ morning commute,” continued Frank. “We look forward to sharing great inspirational information and having a whole lot of fun with longtime fans and can’t wait to invite new listeners to the show.”

Welp… the old gang is officially back together!

The “Frank and Wanda Morning Show” previously aired on Atlanta’s V-103 from 1998 to 2012 and held the top spot locally among morning shows at that time.

Their reign came to an end back in 2012 after Frank Ski couldn’t come to an agreement about syndication.

[READ: The REAL Reason Frank Ski is Leaving V-103… ]

Since that time, V-103’s local morning show has had it’s share of issues and faced fierce competition from the likes of Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner and the ratings never fully bounced back after Frank Ski’s departure.

I’m sure that V-103 is hopeful that bringing all of the key elements of the once successful show back together will make those who tuned out, tune back in again.

Frank Ski, Wanda Smith and Miss Sophia will be on air bright and early Monday Morning, February 12, 2018.

Stay “tuned”…