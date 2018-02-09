Hampton recently celebrated her 50th birthday party with an intimate gathering of friends (click HERE for photos) and the fashionable felon shared several images via social media.
One pic she posted online herself, appropriately labeled “details,” bears the image of what many feel is a “faux” Christian Louboutin pump.
from: EMAIL REMOVED
to: StraightFromTheA
date: Fri, Feb 7, 2018 at 1:06 AM
subject: Marlo Hampton’s Birthday Suit
Girl did you see this? Marlo’s THOT outfit had a big ass hole in the back.
Why the hell did her friends let her go out looking like this on her BIRTHDAY? They didn’t even bother to tell her her outfit was coming a part.
But that wasn’t Marlo’s only wardrobe malfunction for the evening. The reality star actually posted her own mishap via Instagram in a post labeled “details”:
While the “detail” in the pic is obvious, (Marlo’s heel is broken.. duh!!!), some are accusing the fashionable felon of rocking fake “red bottoms” for the gram.
That hell looks mighty questionable… but hell, maybe she was “slipping”… literally.
We discussed Marlo’s fashion mishaps and other things including The Queen’s Court and More LIVE on YouTube last night…