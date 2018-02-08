Reality Show Alert! VH1 Releases Sneak Peek of ‘Teyana & Iman’… (VIDEO)

VH1 recently released a sneak peek trailer for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s new reality show, “Teyana & Iman.”

The series will consist of eight, 30-minute episodes, that will provide an intimate look into the newlyweds’s lives.

Teyana, a trend-setting singer, dancer, model and actress, and Iman, a professional athlete, musician, dedicated father and loving husband plan to redefine the contemporary notion of the modern love story.

Video below…

According to the press release:

This power couple shares an unconventional romance defined by an unbreakable bond. As they take on the music, sports and fashion worlds, the success in their careers is only rivaled by their passion for one another and their daughter Junie. With plenty of red-hot moments, playful humor and a 360-degree view of true #RelationshipGoals, “Teyana & Iman” will follow the family as they dominate New York Fashion Week, take over the 2017 “MTV VMAs” red carpet, raise baby Junie and spend time as a family.