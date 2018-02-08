NEWSFLASH! Cardi B is now the face of feminism… at least according to ID Magazine.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapstress is featured on the latest cover of the mag as they revel in the marvel that is ‘Cardi B’.

The entertainer also marvels at her success as well, and admits she had no idea how important it would be for women of color.

“When I got to number one,” she says. “I didn’t even know that no woman has done that since 1998. I didn’t know how important it was for the community or the minorities.”

When speaking about her success, Cardi also shares her joy about how all the “colored people” are winning these days.

Cardi B. is featured in the latest issue of ID Magazine where she discusses her success and the importance of it for women of color.

“Being a feminist is real simple; it’s that a woman can do things the same as a man. I can finesse. I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was in top of the charts. I’m a woman and I did that.”

The popular entertainer also shared how excited she is to be a part of the winning team…

I don’t give a fuck if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a colored person wears something, that’s when everybody wants to wear it. We always influence. When you see the Olympics, who always wins? Colored folks. We win everything. We are a big influence and people want to take that shit away. People like Donald Trump, they’re always going to make us feel like we’re less. But it’s okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don’t matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we’re not, cos we is. I know the truth.” What is the truth? “That we run the shit! We influence. We run everything.

Ummm…. apparently ID magazine wants to brand Cardi B as the savior to all the little “colored” girls of the world…. and being that she’s actually using the word “colored,” I’m not too sure that Cardi’s ready for the job.

Seriously? Who says that? *sigh*

[Sidebar: I almost forgot that this IS the same person who said that “queer” had a “different vocabulary in the dictionary” when she attempted to defend Offset’s rap lyrics (click HERE if you missed that). But I digress.]

Oh… and here’s a pic from the article of Cardi B. on a white horse.

Symbolic much? *sigh*

Soooo…. Cardi B. got a number one hit and now she’s the new “face” of feminism and power. I totally get the message, but I’m not open accepting her as my leader. Sorry ID.

What are your thoughts about Cardi’s “colorful” statement?

