New Face. Who Dis? Gladys Knight Is Looking Younger Than Ever These Days…

The 73 year old icon known for her soulful voice showed up at a few 2018 Grammy functions with a fresh new look and all of “Black Twitter” noticing her “GLOW UP”.

Photos below…

Auntie Gladys appeared on the red carpet of Clive Davis’ annual Grammy party looking fresh faced and fancy free.

The legendary songstress immediately became the talk of social media, with many noticing her hot “new” look.

Gladys Knight loos absolutely AMAZING!!!

Some seem to believe that the legendary songstress hired a new makeup artist and while we all know that ‘Black don’t crack,’ it’s clear that Knight has had a little face “refresher”.

Whatever Auntie Gladys did (or didn’t do)… she needs to be the bottle it and sell it! She definitely makes a perfect endorsement for whatever it is…

What do you think about Gladys Knight’s “new” look?