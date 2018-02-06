NEWSFLASH!! SWV lead singer Cheryl “Coko” Clemmons is single again and back on the prowl!

The talented songstress hit the net recently to announce that she’s divorcing her husband of 15 years Mike Clemmons.

We always thought we’d be together forever! Through the good, the bad, the ugly, the ups and the downs…we’d still be married. But, things don’t always work out the way we plan or hope.

Details below…

Coko, 47, shared the divorce news via her personal blawg. In a post titled, “After the Love is Gone,” Clemmons writes:

After 15 years of marriage, my husband and I have decided to call it quits. Our fairytale has come to an end. I’ll definitely miss him! But life goes on and I have to make the best of it. I wish him all the best in his future. I pray that he will lack nothing! For the sake of our son we will do our best to co-parent. We’re not enemies, we’re just two people that fell out of love. Life after divorce kind of scares me, but I have to be strong for myself and my son. God got me and I’m surrounded by a great group of family and friends that hold me down. My Village!! I am blessed and highly favored!!❤️ READY FOR MY NEXT!!!👑💖.

Word on the curb is that both Coko and “Big Mike” were practically living single anyway, so it’s no surprise that they have finally decided to go their separate ways.

The couple have one child together, son Jaylen (14) and Coko has an adult son (Jazz), from a brief romantic relationship with Digable Planets rapper Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler.

