QUICK QUOTES: Producer Will Packer Chimes in on Mo’Nique Drama…

It’s seems this Mo’Nique reign just won’t let up! *Rihanna voice*

In addition to Mo’Nique’s awkward exchange with The Queen’s Court last night, the net is also buzzing about Producer Will Packer’s recent comments.

If you recall, Packer was pulled into the drama after Jawn Murray read an email Packer (producer of ‘Almost Christmas’) had written to Mo’Nique’s husband/manager Sidney Hicks last week (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… Packer has finally chimed in.

For the record, comedian Gary Owens jumped into the Mo’Nique battle yesterday but apparently nobody really cares about what he has to say…

Blah… Blah… Blah! Gary Owens is a White male speaking out against a Black women who is speaking out about what she perceives to be race/gender bias in Hollywood. Nothing to see here. Moving on.

The real tea is Will Packer’s comment on Gary Owen’s post:

If Mo’Nique’s claims have no merit, I wonder why she’s ruffling so many feathers?

On a related note, Jawn Murray, who is responsible for divulging the information contained in the Will’s letter, vowed never to speak on Mo’Nique again after being dragged for his messy online roast.

Coincidentally he recently hit the net with another catty comment aimed at the Academy award winning actress:

Somebody should tell Jawn to save his shade until he speaks on the the fact that he repeated instagram gossip as fact.

But I digress.