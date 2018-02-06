Awkward! Technical Difficulties Thwart Mo’Nique’s ‘Queen’s Court’ Interview… (VIDEO)

As you know, Mo’Nique has been open to discussing her issues in Hollywood and her lowball offer from Netflix with any and everybody and this week, she was scheduled to be a guest on the popular internet show, The Queen’s Court last night (February 5, 2018).

Hosts T.S. Madison and Khia became an instant trending topic last night as anxious viewers awaited their highly anticipated interview.

For the record, the interview never happened but the behind the scenes drama that was all caught on tape thanks to Mo’Nique, has been the buzz all night long.

Actress/comedian Mo’Nique was on the docket of ‘The Queen’s Court’ as a scheduled guest last night but as it turns out, the judges ended up being tried and convicted for failing to deliver a show as promised.

I livestreamed Mo’Nique’s periscope as she was waiting to appear on The Queen’s Court, but little did I know that we would all witness T.S. Madison’s sad emotional breakdown as Khia walked off the set.

From what I could gather, Khia was pissed off about a lot of behind the scenes technical issues that were preventing them from starting the show on time.

Mo’Nique patiently waited for the ladies to get the production in order and while she waited she chatted with her viewers online.

Apparently Madison has invested a lot of time and money into new equipment like lighting etc. to step up production, but it’s taking more time each week to get the set up together.

This week, it took even longer to get it together and Khia can be heard saying she wasn’t feeling it so she dipped out.

Mo’Nique was skyping in from Oklahoma and also periscoping it all live at the same time. It seemed like Khia was a bit perturbed that people were watching them as she refused to even talk about it.

Meanwhile, Maddie was like, ‘the show must go on’ and she tried her best to continue with Mo’Nique’s interview.

All of this is pretty much happening simultaneously online and we watched it all go down. Mo’Nique was on periscope and continued while while Maddie attempted to get the livestream together.

Just as it seemed things were about to proceed, Mo’Nique’s connection went dead on both skype and periscope at the same time and Madison never got her reconnected.

The overall consensus seems to be that Khia left Maddie on a burning ship, while Maddie seemed to be the most invested (emotionally and financially) in saving the situation.

T.S. Madison has hit the net to address the situation and says that she’s been through worse, but she’s prepared to get right back up and start again.

Salute!!