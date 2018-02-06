Cynthia (aka 50Cynt) turned 50 a few times last year, while Nene celebrated her half century on earth this past December.

Can you believe the fit and fabulous ladies of the popular reality show are now all card carrying members of the 50/50 club?!?

Photos below…

Our favorite D-List RHOA character celebrated her benchmark birthday at Keisers Restaurant alongside the few friends she has in Atlanta.

About 25 of Maximillian Marlo’s closest friends attended the intimate gathering and all dined quietly while she posed for selfies with her reality show friends.

The party reportedly started as soon as Maxwell Marlo’s famous friends made their entrance. Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey didn’t even bother to dress up for the gathering.

Nene Leakes looks quite comfy in her Chuck Taylors…

50Cynt followed suit by dressing down her tuxedo inspired attire.

Meanwhile, Marko Marlo is still pretending she’s in her 20’s while her birth certificate says otherwise.

Marvin Marlo and her beautiful cake.

After the party was the “after party” as Marcus Marlo hit the streets (literally) for a night cap.

Happy Birthday Martavious Marlo!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics