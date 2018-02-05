OPEN POST: T.I. Claps Back At Raven Symone For Shading Successful Rappers…

Tip recently called out the outspoken actress after she attempted to take an unprovoked shots at him and fellow rap peers like Jay-Z, Jim Jones and more.

[FLASHBACK: Raven Symone Gets Dragged Online After Admitting She’s Discriminatory Against “Black” Names like “Watermelondria”… (VIDEO)]

Raven reposted a pic of Tip alongside several hip-hop heavyweights who were in attendance at Hov’s pre-Grammy party, accusing the successful Black entertainers of “perpetuating the worse black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the planet”.

Raven-Symone is under fire after co-signing the sentiments of a now deleted Instagram post, which accused the hip-hop heavyweights of accumulating their wealth through rap music that promotes criminality and misogyny.

Tip clapped back at Raven stating: “@ravensymone Our sins ain’t no greater than yours ma’am. The air must be thin as hell up there on that high horse you sittin on. Somebody please let me know…WTF up wit shawty?”

After receiving a ton of backlash in her comments section, the former “The View” talk show host deleted the post, but made sure to reiterate that she still stands by it’s statements.

Some are totally co-signing Raven’s comments, while many are accusing her of being “fake woke”… especially in light of her previous statements claiming to be a “colorless” person (click HERE if you missed that).

Singer Trey Songz even joined in on the Raven roast and notes that Speech (of Arrested Development) needs to get some too since he was the originator of the post…

Whatever the case, Raven has a right to her opinion and Tip and all of the other entertainers in the photo she used to prove her point have a right to clap-back.

Elevated Conversation….Always #Wisdom #ILearnedFromTheBest A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

What are your thoughts about Raven Symonè & T.I.’s online “beef”?