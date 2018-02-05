Kevin Hart‘s drunk videos from the 2018 Super Bowl are still making the rounds, but he’s issued a “PSA” of sorts.

Kevin’s antics hit the net shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles won as he was blocked by security from accessing the stage during the Vince Lombardi trophy presentation.

Kevin recently addressed the embarrassing viral moment, stating:

The comedian also admits that he celebrated a bit too hard last night after his home team won and is still feeling the burn. He apologized for his drunk actions and issued a public service announcement for the kids.

Video below…

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Hart addresses his younger fans first, stating, “To all the kids out there, I wanna say don’t drink.”

He then goes on to state that he consumed way too much alcohol after celebrating at the Super Bowl last night:

When alcohol’s in your system you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares! The Eagles won the Super Bowl! Yeah I’m still a little tipsy. The world can kiss my ass.”

Hart also addresses the embarrassing moment when security turned him away from the stage:

“My wife was the first one to say, ‘Babe, don’t go up there.’ I told my wife, naw honey. Chill out. I gotta be up there with my city.” “How’d that work out?” “It didn’t work out good,” Hart laughed. “That man did his job, didn’t he? He said, ‘Kevin Hart I know who you are but you can’t be up here.’ I said, ‘The hell if I can’t.’ I went to walk and he put his hand on my chest. … Who gives a sh*t! Fly Eagles Fly! F*ck it!”