NEWSFLASH!! Mo’Nique is not giving up without a fight.

Just a few days ago Jawn Murray hit the net with an explosive video bearing what he said were “receipts” that the Academy Award winning actress had burned all her bridges in Hollywood.

During his rant, Murray read an email from Will Packer that referred to Mo’Nique’s husband/manager as the source of all her problems.

[READ: MESSY! Jawn Murray Blasts Mo’Nique and He Brought RECEIPTS (FULL VIDEO)]

Well, now Mo’Nique has hit the net with a few “receipts” of her own as she has released the entire email thread to provide more clarity about the conversation between Sidney Hicks and the “Almost Christmas” producer.

Details below…

Mo’Nique recently hit the net with a lengthy post bearing the entirety of the catty email exchange between her husband/manager, Sidney Hicks and producer Will Packer.

In the video above, Mo’Nique states in part:

There’s a reporter named Jawn Murray who read an email that he received from a producer named William Packer that he sent to my husband, Sidney, who is also my manager. However what they did not do is send the rest of the emails. So we want to post the thread of the emails so you get a chance to see the behind the scenes of how a producer tried to intimidate, bully and ruin someone’s character.

If you’ve been following the drama, Murray read portions of an email from Packer that implied that Hicks was being unreasonable in his representation of Mo’Nique and even accused him of trying to go over his head to “swindle” more money out of the studio.

Here are the emails in their entirety:

FUN FACT: Jawn Murray also attempted to spread a rumor that Mo’Nique had actually been offered $3 million from Netflix, but they retracted the offer when she refused to audition. Mo’Nique has also proven that that was a lie started through an Instagram blog (click HERE if you missed that).