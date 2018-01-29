NEWSFLASH! Monica Brown is NOT pregnant at the moment.

Several uninformed instagram blawgs have been spreading news that Monica is pregnant with her 4th child. One even stated that Mo’s blue hair color was a subliminal sign that she was having a boy!

For the record, the rumor was official dispelled this past weekend as Monica made the rounds in NYC during grammy weekend.

Details below…

Former BET President Stephen Hill totally debunked Monica’s pregnancy chatter this past weeked.

In an Instagram post shared during The annual Roc Nation brunch, Hill states:

There you have it. That’s why you should always consider the source of you ‘tea’ these days… not all of it is freshly brewed.

What are your thoughts about this ‘rumor control’?

PHOTOS: Instagram