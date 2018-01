It was a special family moment at the Grammys last night as Jay-Z and Beyonce shared the spotlight with their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Now, little Blue is going viral after she was caught on camera chastising her parents for clapping in the middle of a speech.

Video below…

The overall consensus is that Blue Ivy is the real “boss” in the family and Beyonce is a close second.

