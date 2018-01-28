It seems that Mo’Nique’s call to boycott Netflix has garnered her quite a bit of free press.

The award-winning actress hit the net a few days ago alongside her husband/manager Sidney Hicks, to offer a lengthy explanation about the controversial situation and in doing so, added quite a few names to her growing list of detractors.

Journalist Jawn Murray was one of topics of discussion during Mo’Nique’s live chat and he has responded with a live tea party/roast session of his own.

Details + video below…

Jawn Murray is holding no punches when it comes to Mo’Nique and his messy video is clear proof of that!

Mo’Nique briefly discussed Murray during her live video, stating that she didn’t understand why he wrote such mean things about she and her husband. She also noted that Murray often used his pen as a “weapon” against her.

Well, Jawn Murray hit social media to add to the mess with a lengthy video regarding his lengthy history with the award winning actress:

Last night, I addressed Mo’Nique’s #Neflix issue & her attacks on me for the LAST TIME. On my #LetsTalkLive broadcast I read a very-telling letter forwarded to me that #AlmostChristmas exec producer Will Packer sent to her husband.

The entire video is worth a listen, but here a few timestamps for those of you choose not to sit through it all.

@19:03 Jawn says he feels that Mo’Nique is having some sort of breakdown. He also discusses the growing list of people and networks Mo’Nique has burned bridges with who will NEVER work with her again:

Lionsgate (Precious), Tyler Perry (disrespected him), Lee Daniels, Oprah/OWN, Fox, Will Packer, ABC (didn’t hire Mo’Nique because of her reputation), BET (CEO says working with Mo’Nique was one of the worst experiences of her career), CBS, TVLand, ABC, Netflix, Universal Christmas (Almost Christmas)

@21:49 Jawn reads letter from Will Packer (producer of Almost Christmas) to Sidney Hicks.

Will Packer’s letter to Sidney Hicks sheds light about what happened with Mo’Nique on the set of Almost Christmas. Apparently Packer was fed up with her husband/manager Sidney Hicks and his constant demands:

Myself, my team, and Universal staff have gone out of their collective ways and bent over backwards to make Mo’Nique feel comfortable and respected during every step in this process. You have rejected reasonable attempts at positive and proactive communication. Mo’Nique is a mentally talented actress who deserves better representation than that.

Packer’s letter to Sidney Hicks continues…

And to think that you have directed your vitriol at someone who was an advocate when it was time to cast this film even though I was warned by numerous people around the industry about hiring Mo’Nique, primarily because of the transnational costs of dealing with you.

OUCH!!! That letter to Sidney Hicks sealed the deal for me. It’s not Mo’Nique that’s the problem. It’s her husband.

Now before y’all say, he’s a “good man” standing by his wife, it’s clear that he’s not a “good manager”. But I digress.

@30:13 Jawn reveals that Mo’Nique was actually offered $3 million dollars from Netflix under the condition that she audition in front of network execs, but she refused.

Apparently Mo’Nique felt that she was big of a star to be asked to audition. Netflix agreed but lowered their offer to $500,000 if she chose not to audition.

There’s a whole LOTTA TEA spilled in the video. And it’s quite messy and filled with a whole lotta petty, but in essence it seems that Jawn has pulled receipts about why Mo’Nique isn’t working and it has nothing to do with race/gender bias.

What are your thoughts about Jawn Murray’s tea party?