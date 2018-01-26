Welp… it’s official. Radio personality Ryan Cameron is walking away from his cushy morning show job at Atlanta’s V-103 for greener pastures.

The popular radio veteran, hit the air this morning to announce news that he is leaving the radio business for good to pursue his ‘yacht dreams’ in corporate America.

Details + video below…

Ryan says in the video above “I’m not retiring, I’m leaving radio!”

Cameron, 52, has been an Atlanta radio staple, having first started at V-103 in 1991 as an intern.

He has been credited to introducing several artists to the Atlanta market (i.e. TLC, Ludacris, Lala Anthony).

For the record, Ludacris and Lala Anthony were both Cameron’s radio interns in the late 90’s, when he held the morning show slot at Hot 107.9.

Now, the popular radio personality says he’s leaving radio for a new business venture and and hopes he leaves listeners with a positive influence:

I hope that in all of these years I have been here, I’ve inspired you guys to know that it doesn’t matter if you didn’t graduate college, it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree, it doesn’t matter if you were the “C” student as I was at Campbell High School but also the class president… what matters is that I wanted to do this and now it’s time for another chapter in my life.

During his announcement, Cameron admits he has ‘Yacht dreams’ and now his new business venture will allow him to achieve them.

Cameron is now headed to a company called Rakanter, as a partner. Rakanter is an Atlanta-based branding firm, whose founder is Peter Sorckoff, former creative content officer for the Atlanta Hawks, where Cameron has been the long-time game announcer.

Sorckoff approached Cameron with an opportunity for the Atlanta native to pursue his ‘yacht dreams’ in a different career path and according to the AJC, Cameron’s new position will have him to working with major brands like AT&T, Coca Cola, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Jets and the Australian rugby team.

What I need to do is better myself,” Cameron said. “I’ve been presented an opportunity to do something a lot of people of color aren’t able to do. That is being brought in on the ground level of a very successful business as a partner. Not an employee but a partner.

Ryan Cameron’s last day at V-103 will be Friday, February 2. No word on who will replace him on his morning show, I suspect it will be former morning show host Frank Ski.

What do you think about Ryan Cameron’s announcement?