Welp… y’all can count out Oprah Winfrey for the 2020 presidential election.

Winfrey is featured as InStyle magazine’s March 2018 cover star, wearing an embroidered Gucci jacket with “LOVED” written across the back, Oprah looks over her shoulder and flashes her signature smile.

The glossy cover comes weeks after Oprah’s inspirational Golden Globes speech, which had many calling for a 2020 presidential run.

While there was talk of Winfrey being “intrigued” by the idea of a shot at the White House, apparently she’s decided that it’s not for her.

The successful media mogul reveals in her InStyle feature spread that she has no interest in running for office. In fact, she says it’s not in her to run the country.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me,” she says. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Winfrey has often been accused of rarely speaking out publicly on political matters and she admits that unlike President Donald Trump, she’s not into using social media to get her point across:

“I try not to lean into the hysteria. I’ve heard a lot of Twitter chatter where people have said, ‘Where are you? You should be speaking up on these things!’ But it makes no sense to speak when you cannot be heard,” the star of A Wrinkle in Time tells the magazine. “One hundred and forty characters—that is not how you want to make your mark in the world.”

For the record, now that Winfrey is in her 60’s she says she isn’t fazed by what people say about her anymore.

“You take no s–t. None. Not a bit. In your 40s you want to say you take no shit, but you still do. In your 60s you take none,” she says. “There’s both a quickening and a calming—there’s a sense that you don’t have as much time on earth as you once did…People coming with anything less than what is the truth or authentic? Don’t even try.”

But clearly, Oprah has thought a lot about the current political and cultural climate and admits that it was silence that brought us to the ‘me too,’ ‘time is now’ movement:

“Everything that’s happened has brought us to this point in time. We’ve been working our way through a lot of repressed pain, anger, shame, and disappointment,” she says. “And we weren’t honoring our own voices. Now we’re here, and it took Harvey Weinstein to burst that door wide open. But Harvey [Weinstein] wasn’t the first one. It was Bill Cosby before him, and Bill O’Reilly before him. It’s just fascinating to me because I always try to look at things from thousands of feet above…”

As more people come forward about sexism and sexual assault, Oprah says it allows others to feel comfortable coming forward with their stories:

It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before. That’s the most important thing to me. When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worked in Alabama, it says to a person, ‘Oh well, I’ve been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it’s time for me to do something too.’

Oprah’s issue of InStyle hits newsstands Feb. 9.

