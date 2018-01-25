Remember “H-Town”??

In 1993, the R&B group— which included Solomon “Shazam” Conner, his twin brother Keven “Dino” Conner and Darryl “G.I.” Jackson, garnered success with their chart-topping ballad “Knockin’ da Boots.”

Well the lead singer is in the news today after he got locked up for child support issues.

Details below…

“…if you’re gonna ‘knock boots’, you better pay for the kids you might end up having.” Conner was busted Wednesday in Texas for failure to pay child support … according to court docs. It’s his second arrest for this. He and his twin brother founded the R&B group H-Town back in the ’90s.

According to TMZ, H-Town’s Solomon “Shazam” Conner posed for the mugshot above yesterday (January 24, 2018) after being arrested for failure to pay his child support.

The amount Conner allegedly owes at this time was undisclosed, however he was arrested in 2015 for the same issue and at that time, he owed about $170k.

For those of you who are wondering what ever happened to the talented trio, well, Conner’s twin brother, Keven (“Dino”) died in an auto accident back in 2003.

H-Town reinvented themselves as a duo and ironically, in 2015, they released a digital album called “Child Support”.

What are your thoughts about Conner’s latest arrest?