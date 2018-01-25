Mo’Nique vs. EVERYBODY! Blasts Oprah (Again), Steve Harvey, Charlamagne, Sheryl Underwood & More… (FULL VIDEO)

Mo’Nique isn’t holding back when it comes to her latest accusations of unfair treatment.

The award winning comedian hit periscope yesterday alongside her husband to offer a bit of clarity regarding her controversial call to boycott Netflix.

[READ: Exclusive! Mo’Nique’s Sister Blasts Her Netflix Boycott: ‘Everybody Can’t Be Wrong,’ ‘Get a Grip’… ]

In the hour+ long video, Mo’Nique evenly distributes her rant among several entertainers and industry insiders.

In the past, Mo’Nique has accused Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels of badmouthing her to movie studios and ruining her career. Now we can add at least 10 more people to the list.

Full video + cliffs below…

In the video below, Mo’nique discusses several topics including Charlamagne giving her the title of “Donkey of the Day,” Steve Harvey’s refusal to sit down with her, Oprah Winfrey’s lack of support of Black women, Sheryl Underwood’s “lie” and Jawn Murray’s vendetta against her… it’s a whole lot!

**The sound in the video goes out for a few minutes at 10:05 but it resumes at about 10:10. I’ll update soon.

For those of you who don’t want to sit through the entire video, below are the direct time stamps for her statements:

7:30 Talks Steve Harvey’s lack of support: Talks about her appearance on The Bernie & Sid Show, which is hosted by 2 White Trump Supporters/Republicans. The hosts support her cause but Steve Harvey/Charlamagne don’t. She also asks how Steve Harvey can meet with Donald Trump but can’t have an open/honest sit down with her about this issue.

@22:30 Explains how she’s the most decorated commedian alive.

@25:52 Addresses Charlamage’s Donkey of the Day: “To hear this young man call me a ‘donkey of the day’ I would say to him, ‘why to you have so much hatred towards black women?’ cause that’s what it is. You can’t cut it. You can’t dice it, you can’t slice it. That’s hatred towards your sisters.?

@31:10 Sidney discusses Amy Shumer & Netflix Negotiation.

@43:10 Sidney Explains Why He Calls Mo’Nique Momma then tearfully explains how his grandfather never let his grandmother pursue her dreams. He made a promise to his grandmother to stand by his wife. He’s doing this all for his grandmother, his mother and his wife.

@46:21 Mo’Nique tearfully says she calls Sidney “Daddy” because he’s raising her.

@48:01 On Oprah’s lack of support: “Black women are saying yeah yeah yeah but let me ask y’all a question. when does she ever rally behind us? What award show does she get up on the stage and say hashtag MeToo?”

@48:20 Thanks Jada Pinkett-Smith – they come from the same place in Baltimore. Calls everyone who doesn’t support her “scared n*ggas”.

@49:04 Says Journalst/Gossip Columnist Jawn Murray has personal vendetta against her and her husband and has often used his “pen” as a weapon against her.

@53:36 Says Sheryl Underwood (The Talk) lied about their conversation. “Sheryl Underwood is telling a lie. I can’t call my sister a liar but I will say she’s lying. I have the proof of the conversation.”

I honestly can’t keep up with Mo’Nique and her growing list of industry beefs but I support her right to speak out on what she feels is unfair treatment, but she should also understand that people have a right to choose not to work with her anymore.

What are your thoughts about Mo’Nique’s latest rant?