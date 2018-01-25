Another day, another reality show marriage goes up in flames.

Dr. Simone Whitmore of Married to Medicine is calling it quits after 21 years of marriage to her husband Cecil Whitmore.

Simone reportedly revealed the news to her reality show costars earlier today in New York during the filming of the season 5 reunion show, which airs on Bravo this March.

“I know Cecil and I look like a fun couple to everyone on the outside, but it takes more to make a marriage work,” she said. “One of the things I was most proud about on our show was the realistic portrayal of black love, with all of the married couples showing America the real ups and downs of raising families. And sadly … divorce is 50 percent in this country.”

It’s been confirmed that OBGYN Dr. Simone Whitmore, 50, and her husband Cecil Whitmore, 51, are divorcing.

Prior to the reunion show taping, Dr. Simone revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she had decided to end her marriage and filed for divorce this past October October 2017.

She said she plans to have paperwork finalized when she returns to Atlanta.

“There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done, ” she said. “I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on.”

Simone and Cecile were once the longest married couple on Married to Medicine, but they have been open very about their marital struggles this season. Fans noticed the shift in energy as they were inseparable in their early days, but had been staying at two separate houses in recent episodes.

“We’re in a place where we’re arguing over basic s—,” she said in an episode that aired in December, getting emotional. “He’s just so hostile and angry about every little thing. When somebody is being mean, it’s hard to replace that with something nice or smile. It’s difficult.”

Simone says that going through therapy on the show made it appear like things between the two were getting better, however she says their fighting got worse when the Married to Medicine season wrapped.

“It looked like we were improving. The problem is we should have continued counseling, and we did not,” she said. “We let life take over. We were busy over the summer with basketball tournaments, traveling and getting Miles ready for college. We should have kept marital counseling as a priority, but we let the ball drop.”

Dr. Simone and Cecil share sons Miles, 19 and Michael, 15, first met while Dr. Simone was a student at Spelman College. They’ve been married for 21 years.

The couple decided to finally call it quits about a month after their oldest son began college.

“Cecil and I had a disagreement,” she recalled. “We were trying to talk through it — with sometimes tense, sometimes normal negotiations in process — and he woke up on Saturday morning, we had a blow-up. I knew that day that my marriage was over.” “My marriage had ended,” she added. “I could no longer deal with the stuff he was dishing.”

For the record, Dr. Simone wants fans to know she’s ok and actually feels empowered by the decision.

“As a successful woman who truly loves herself, I will continue to make sure that I am empowering myself,” Simone explains. “Divorce is nothing that anyone should be feeling sorry for me, because I am looking forward to a new chapter, a new life, a new beginning. Life has so much to offer me. I have always been a go-getter and I am going to continue to be a go-getter and to strive for the very best that life has to offer.”

If the couple actually finalizes their divorce, it will be the 1st divorce in the Married to Medicine cast.

As you know, Dr. Jackie also filed for divorce from her husband Curtis Berry back in April after learning he had a mistress. However, the pair have since been seen out together and apparently have decided to make amends (click HERE if you missed that).

